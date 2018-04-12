Coroner: Man once thought beaten died of natural causes

LEXINGTON (AP) Authorities have determined a man they thought was beaten to death in his South Carolina driveway actually died of natural causes and was hurt when his body fell to the pavement.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said April 11 she made her determination after extensive tests.

Fisher did not release the man’s name in a statement and didn’t say what killed him.

Lexington County deputies said last week the man in his 60s appeared to have been beaten as he went out to pick up his newspaper outside his Lexington home. Authorities say he was found in the road suffering from head and rib injuries around 5:30 a.m. on March 23 and died 10 days later.

