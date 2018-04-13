Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment Action – Federal Standing – Insurance – Nonparty – Remand (access required)

Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment Action – Federal Standing – Insurance – Nonparty – Remand (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 13, 2018

Under federal law, plaintiff, who alleges he was injured at a Bamberg hotel – he alleges he was cleaning a drain system when defendant Patel poured an acid drain cleaner into the pipes – lacks standing to seek a declaratory judgment against the defendant-insurer because plaintiff is not a party to the policy between the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo