Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Greenville attorney reprimanded (access required)

Greenville attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 13, 2018

Attorney: Stephen A. Yacobi Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1980 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on March 14 Background: Yacobi failed to timely respond to a notice of investigation from the ODC. When contacted by ODC, Yacobi explained his non-lawyer staff had not made him aware of the notices. He acknowledged he failed to supervise his non-lawyer staff and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo