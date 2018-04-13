Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Hartsville attorney reprimanded (access required)

Hartsville attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 13, 2018

Attorney: John W. Bledsoe III Location: Hartsville Bar membership: Member since 1973 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on March 14 Background: Bledsoe represented a client in a divorce and custody action. During his representation of the client, he expressed to the client that he was interested in a sexual relationship with her. At some point Bledsoe asked the client to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo