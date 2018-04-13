Quantcast
Labor & Employment – ADA – Termination – Legitimate Reason – Loaded Firearm, Unlocked Vehicle – Disparate Discipline – Hostile Environment – Opioid Addiction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 13, 2018

Even though plaintiff’s co-worker was merely given a warning when he violated the defendant-employer’s policy against leaving loaded weapons in plain view in a personal vehicle, since the co-worker’s vehicle was locked while plaintiff’s vehicle was left unlocked, plaintiff has not shown that he was subjected to disparate discipline when he was fired for his ...

