Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / North Charleston attorney reprimanded (access required)

North Charleston attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 13, 2018

Attorney: John W. Swan Location: North Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1975 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on March 14 Background: On several occasions, Swan made sexually inappropriate comments to a client on the telephone while she was in jail, and on one occasion did the same with another client who was in jail. There is no evidence Swan had ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo