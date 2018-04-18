Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Sex with clients: Echoes of the “fee couch” audible in attorney’s reprimand (access required)

By: David Donovan April 18, 2018

  Once upon a time, the proclivity of male attorneys to make aggressive sexual advances against female clients was so pervasive that it garnered a name—the “fee couch,” implying that cash was not the only currency that such lawyers were willing to accept in exchange for legal services. Fortunately, those days are mostly in the past. But ...

