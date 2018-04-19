South Carolina Supreme Court considers nuclear landfill

COLUMBIA (AP) The South Carolina Supreme Court is considering whether to force the operator of a low-level nuclear waste landfill to reduce the possibility of leaking radioactive material.

The State newspaper reported the justices heard arguments April 18 in a dispute between the Sierra Club and Chem-Nuclear, which operates the Barnwell County landfill.

A Sierra Club lawyer told the court the 47-year-old state-owned dump has not been run properly. They want Chem-Nuclear to use better disposal practices to prevent rain from falling into the open pits where waste is buried. The Sierra Club also complains the Department of Health and Environmental Control has done nothing to force the company to follow the law.

Chem-Nuclear attorney Mary Shahid says the company has taken sufficient action to protect the landfill and complies with the law.

