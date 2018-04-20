Quantcast
Home / News / News Briefs / Columbia attorney receives state’s highest civilian honor (access required)

Columbia attorney receives state’s highest civilian honor (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 20, 2018

Columbia attorney Joel W. Collins Jr. received the Governor’s Order of the Palmetto award April 16 for his service to the state. The award is considered the state’s highest civilian honor and is given in recognition of South Carolina residents’ lifetime achievements and contributions to the state. “This ‘once in a lifetime award recognizes outstanding achievements of ...

