Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Suspended South Carolina sheriff pleads not guilty (access required)

Suspended South Carolina sheriff pleads not guilty (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 20, 2018

GREENVILLE (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff suspended this week after being charged with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice has pleaded not guilty. Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was arraigned April 19 and was given a bond that does not require him to post any money. Lewis would not talk with reporters after the hearing. Lewis ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo