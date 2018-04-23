Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Stand Your Ground – Immunity Claim – Guilty Plea – Appeals (access required)

Criminal Practice – Stand Your Ground – Immunity Claim – Guilty Plea – Appeals (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 23, 2018

Indicted for attempted murder, defendant asserted immunity from prosecution pursuant to the Protection of Persons and Property Act (the Act); the trial court denied defendant’s immunity claim; and defendant then pled guilty to the lesser-included offense of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Defendant’s guilty plea prohibits his assertion, on appeal, that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo