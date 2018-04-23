Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 23, 2018

Petitioner seeks a temporary restraining order to stay an immigration judge’s order of removal; however, federal district courts may not exercise subject matter jurisdiction over requests to stay orders of removal. The court denies petitioner’s request for a TRO and grants respondents’ motion to dismiss. If an immigration judge orders the removal of a person under the ...

