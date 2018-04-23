Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – ADA – Accommodation Process – Retirement (access required)

Labor & Employment – ADA – Accommodation Process – Retirement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno April 23, 2018

Plaintiff’s sleep apnea prevented him from working at night, but his job required competence on a machine on which he could only train at night. Although plaintiff’s doctor had agreed to a two-month suspension of plaintiff’s work restrictions, and although the parties were in the midst of the accommodation negotiation process, when plaintiff came to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo