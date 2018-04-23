Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Termination – Negligence Claim – Workers’ Compensation Act – Exclusivity Provision (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 23, 2018

Where plaintiff is seeking damages for non-physical injuries including “pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, shock and humiliation, and stress and anxiety” arising out of her termination from defendant’s employ, she is alleging psychological harm. Although she argues that her termination did not occur in an unusual or extraordinary manner so as to bring ...

