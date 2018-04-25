Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $2M settlement for writer hurt by drunken driver (access required)

$2M settlement for writer hurt by drunken driver (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 25, 2018

  A crash involving a drunken driver on Interstate 95 in Jasper County has resulted in a $2 million settlement for a South Carolina-based self-help writer. Douglas Mincey, 57, of Bluffton had slowed for traffic on I-95 in March 2016, when another vehicle hit the back of his car, according to his attorneys, Kenneth Berger of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo