Judge delays sentence for men convicted in nuclear fuel scam

COLUMBIA (AP) A man who admits bilking a South Carolina project turning warheads into nuclear reactor fuel says he’s too old and too sick to go to prison.

Philip Thompson, who admits the scheme took more than $5 million over five years, asked a federal judge April 23 to let him serve his sentence at home.

Attorney Martin Puetz tells U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs that if the 67-year-old Thompson is sentenced to home confinement, the government won’t have to pay medical bills. Puetz says just two prescriptions for Thompson’s multiple sclerosis cost $10,000 a month.

Childs postponed her decision, saying she wants to study information on Thompson’s health.

A sentencing hearing for Thompson’s co-defendant, Aaron Vennefron, is also being delayed.

Each could get five years in prison.

