Auto-parts price-fixing lawsuit settles for $1.03 billion (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 26, 2018

33 defendants agreed to settlements in cases which allege that they fixed the price of vehicle parts. As a result, the group will be paying $432 million in addition to a previous settlement worth $604 million. This brings the total settlement price to $1.03 billion. The lawsuit alleged that the group of defendants fixed the price of ...

