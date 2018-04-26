Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim – PCR – Guilty Plea – Competence (access required)

Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim – PCR – Guilty Plea – Competence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno April 26, 2018

At his post-conviction relief hearing, respondent claimed he was rendered incompetent by drugs given to him while was in jail; however, respondent offered no evidence as to the specific medications and dosages he was administered at the jail while awaiting trial and during the time period immediately prior to his guilty plea. Moreover, respondent offered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo