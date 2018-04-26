Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / John Meadors announces run for 5th Circuit solicitor position (access required)

John Meadors announces run for 5th Circuit solicitor position (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 26, 2018

A longtime Columbia attorney is gathering signatures in an attempt to run against incumbent 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and Bryan Gipson, according to The State. According to his biography, available at McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates’ website, John Meadors spent over 20 years serving in various prosecutorial roles, including as an assistant solicitor, first assistant solicitor, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo