Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / SC bar elects Florence attorney to chair CLE committee (access required)

SC bar elects Florence attorney to chair CLE committee (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 26, 2018

A Florence attorney was selected April 22 to chair the South Carolina Bar CLE Committee. Charlie Ipock, an associate at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, will work to expand CLE topics on issues of diversity. These include social justice, race and gender equality issues, according to a release. He will also work to better market programs to bar members ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo