Tort/Negligence – Ambulance Accident – Broker – Safe Transport Duty – Insufficient Evidence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno April 26, 2018

Plaintiff was injured in a collision while being transported in an ambulance operated by a contractor who was retained by the defendant-broker to transport Medicaid patients for nonemergency medical appointments. Because the record contains minimal evidence about the nature of the collision, and because the parties have not had an opportunity to conduct significant discovery, ...

