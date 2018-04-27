Quantcast
Contract – Fraudulent Act – Punitive Damages – Labor & Employment

By: Teresa Bruno April 27, 2018

Where plaintiff presented evidence that defendant’s CEO fired her on trumped up charges after learning that the company’s internal affairs committed had promised her she could not be fired for telling the IAC about her interaction with the CEO, plaintiff presented evidence of each element of breach of contract accompanied by a fraudulent act. We affirm ...

