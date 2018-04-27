Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Due Process – Closing Arguments – Opening Statement (access required)

Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Due Process – Closing Arguments – Opening Statement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 27, 2018

With no clear rule in place as to whether, in its second closing argument, the state is restricted to matters raised in the defendant’s closing, trial courts must ensure that a criminal defendant’s due process rights are not violated. In this case, the state’s second closing argument raised three relatively insignificant new points. The trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo