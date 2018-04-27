Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / New faces, beautiful places (access required)

New faces, beautiful places (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 27, 2018

From the picturesque lowcountry, to Columbia’s high-rises, to the Upstate foothills, half of the firms featured in this year’s edition of The 30 Largest Law Firms either maintained their lawyer headcount or grew over the past 12 months, according to surveys. While much of the survey is highly reminiscent of the rankings of yesteryear, three ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo