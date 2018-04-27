Quantcast
By: Matt Chaney April 27, 2018

The prosecutor responsible for prosecuting Dylann Roof has been nominated by the president to fill a position on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. President Trump announced April 26 that Assistant U.S. Attorney Julius "Jay" Richardson is his pick to fill the vacancy in Richmond, Virginia. Richardson has served as a federal prosecutor in South Carolina ...

