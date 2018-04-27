South Carolina House split along party lines on budget

COLUMBIA (AP) South Carolina House members say they are divided along party lines on how to allocate money for the next fiscal year.

The chamber adjourned April 26 after hours of debate on an amendment to the Senate’s $8 billion budget introduced by Republican Rep. Brian White. House Democrats said colleagues need to allocate more money to safety in schools and correctional facilities.

The proposal includes $54 million for the State Law Enforcement Division to build a forensics lab and $2 million for school resource officers which Democrats say is not enough for the over 500 schools in need of the officers.

With only six days left in session, the bill goes back to the Senate, where it is likely headed to a conference committee for House and Senate lawmakers to negotiate.

