Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Chapter 11 filing stays nursing home litigation (access required)

Chapter 11 filing stays nursing home litigation (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 2, 2018

  Lawyers representing the families of nursing home patients in upstate South Carolina say that a company’s recent bankruptcy filing in Texas has put pending medical malpractice and wrongful death litigation on hold. The automatic stay has halted all pending litigation against Orianna Health, owners of nursing home facilities in Anderson, Pickens, Aiken and Greenville counties. “We’ve ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo