E-filing comes to Lancaster County (access required)

E-filing comes to Lancaster County (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 2, 2018

Another South Carolina county will begin requiring mandatory e-filing starting this month. Beginning May 15, all common pleas cases filed or pending in Lancaster county must be e-filed, unless the type of filing is excluded from the pilot program. This marks the 34th county to require digital filing, after Chester and Fairfield counties began in April. Attorneys ...

