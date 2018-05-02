Quantcast
Former Fourth Circuit judge Chapman dies (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 2, 2018

Robert F. Chapman Judge Robert Foster Chapman, who served 10 years on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, died in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on April 18. He was 91. Judge Chapman was nominated by President Reagan in 1981; he assumed senior status in 1991. “The Fourth Circuit Court family is saddened to learn of the loss of ...

