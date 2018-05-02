Quantcast
S.C. has qualified privilege for trade secrets (access required)

By: David Donovan May 2, 2018

  South Carolina law recognizes an evidentiary privilege for trade secrets, but it is a qualified privilege, the state’s Supreme Court has ruled. Theodore Hartsock sued Goodyear Dunlop, a tire maker, alleging that the automobile accident that killed his wife, Sally, in 2010 was caused by vehicle that had crossed the median after suffering a blowout of ...

