Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / South Carolina joins DACA lawsuit (access required)

South Carolina joins DACA lawsuit (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 2, 2018

South Carolina, along with seven other states, filed a lawsuit May 1 against the federal government to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program allowed nearly one million people living in the country without proper documentation to remain and work, despite a lack of congressional approval. As of August, 1,056 formerly-illegal residents had become U.S. citizens ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo