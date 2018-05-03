Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Constructive Discharge – Rude Co-Workers (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 3, 2018

Plaintiff asserts that his co-workers yelled at him, were rude, and made comments about how he was “derelict” in performing his job and that his manager violated company policy by having a conversation about plaintiff’s work performance. These assertions do not establish objectively intolerable working conditions; therefore, plaintiff cannot establish that he was constructively discharged. The ...

