Republican coach wins Rick Quinn’s old seat in SC House

LEXINGTON (AP) The South Carolina House has its newest member.

Republican Chris Wooten ran unopposed to win the May 1 special election in House District 69 in Lexington County near Lake Murray.

The owner of a personal training business and assistant football coach at River Bluff High School is replacing former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn, who stepped down as part of a plea deal to misconduct charges in a Statehouse corruption probe.

Wooten beat four other candidates in the Republican primary. No Democrat ran for the seat.

Wooten says he wants to root out corruption in Columbia and bring Christian values back to the Statehouse.

