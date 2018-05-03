Quantcast
Woman dies after being crushed at SC construction site

By: The Associated Press May 3, 2018

COLUMBIA (AP) A woman has died following an accident at a construction site in South Carolina.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts tells media outlets 49-year-old Diane M. Smith of Lumberton, North Carolina, was working on a scissor lift at a construction site on the afternoon of May 1.

Watts says Smith got trapped between the ceiling and the railing of the lift, crushing her. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.

Corrections Department spokesman Jeff Taillon says Smith was working on a project for the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

