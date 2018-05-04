Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – ADA – Constructive Discharge – Accommodations Process – Early Retirement (access required)

Labor & Employment – ADA – Constructive Discharge – Accommodations Process – Early Retirement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 4, 2018

Even though plaintiff wanted to pass a required qualification by simulation while the defendant-employer wanted him to train directly on plant equipment (which could only be done during the nighttime when plaintiff’s sleep apnea prevented him from working), since defendant was still engaged in the interactive process of trying to accommodate plaintiff and only discontinued ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo