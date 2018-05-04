Man sentenced for Medicaid fraud in 2 states

RALEIGH (AP) The former head of a healthcare company has received a prison sentence in connection with a Medicaid fraud scheme in North and South Carolina.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said 47-year-old Shephard Spruill was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Spruill was the CEO of Carolina Support Services in Greenville, North Carolina. According to prosecutors, he supplied hundreds of patient names to others who billed millions in fictitious mental health services.

Prosecutors say Spruill has been ordered to pay nearly $6 million to the Medicaid programs in North and South Carolina, as well as to one of the individual victims. He also has to forfeit nearly $1 million in criminal proceeds and is banned from Medicaid for life.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a statement that white collar crimes such as this are just as important to his office as fighting drug violence.

“Do not for a moment believe that we have given a pass to those who steal from taxpayers through fraud,” Higdon said. “This case shows our continuing resolve to bring all to justice, even CEOs who commit their crimes with lies instead of guns.”

Derrick L. Jackson, the special agent in charge of the office of inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, agreed.

“Health care fraud is not a road to easy riches, as this sentence demonstrates” Jackson said. “Those who steal from taxpayers and vital government health care programs will be held accountable for their actions.”

Spruill was sentenced May 1.

