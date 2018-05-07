Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Premises Liability – Retail Store – Falling Rod – Actual or Constructive Notice (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Premises Liability – Retail Store – Falling Rod – Actual or Constructive Notice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 7, 2018

Although plaintiff alleges that she was injured while she was standing in the check-out line at defendant’s store when an “extender arm” (a rod which attaches to clothing racks in order to hang clothing) fell off a counter and struck her foot. However, plaintiff has not presented any evidence (1) that defendant put the rod ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo