25 sent to hospital after South Carolina school bus crash

COTTAGEVILLE (AP) More than two dozen people have been sent to hospitals after a wreck involving a school bus that services a South Carolina elementary school.

The Highway Patrol tells local media the bus was on its way to Cottageville Elementary School at 7:30 a.m. May 8. Lance Cpl. Matt Southern says the bus slowed to make a turn and was hit in the back by the driver of an SUV.

Southern says all 21 students on the bus, the bus driver, a bus monitor and two people in the SUV were sent to a hospital. Authorities say 18 of the students have minor injuries. No details about other injuries were released, and troopers are still investigating.

Southern says the SUV driver has been cited with driving too fast for conditions.

