Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – La. exemption law can apply to W.Va. property (access required)

Bankruptcy – La. exemption law can apply to W.Va. property (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle May 9, 2018

Debtors who moved from Louisiana to West Virginia could apply Louisiana bankruptcy exemptions to property located in West Virginia, because federal law allowed the debtors to choose a state exemption scheme, and Louisiana law is not limited to in-state property. Background This appeal arises from Keith and Phyllis Ash’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding. The Ashes had recently ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo