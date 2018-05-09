Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Feds could use artist promo photo for ID array (access required)

Criminal Practice – Feds could use artist promo photo for ID array (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle May 9, 2018

The government didn't violate due process by showing a kidnapping victim a photo array with the defendant's image cropped from his music group's promotional poster, which the victim had seen before. Background In the summer of 2012, two U.S. citizens were separately kidnapped at gunpoint in Haiti and held captive for several days. After victim Y. Fergile ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo