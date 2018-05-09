Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Ship owners liable for efforts to hide sludge discharge

Criminal Practice – Ship owners liable for efforts to hide sludge discharge

By: Rebecca Lightle May 9, 2018

Two Greek entities were vicariously liable for violations of international maritime-pollution laws by their cargo vessel’s crewmembers, as well as for the crewmembers attempts to conceal those violations. Background In 2015, the cargo vessel Ocean Hope – owned and operated by Appellants Oceanic Illsabe Ltd. and Oceanfleet Shipping Ltd. – voyaged from Bangladesh to Wilmington, N.C. During ...

