By: Phillip Bantz May 9, 2018

An exotic dance club in North Carolina called the Gentlemen’s Playground will challenge a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that rejected two of its three arguments against a city ordinance for the licensing of sexually oriented businesses. Florida-based free speech attorney Gary Edinger, who represents the Gentlemen’s Club in Rocky Mount, had argued that ...

