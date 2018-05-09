Quantcast
SC House passes bill to return twice after May 10

SC House passes bill to return twice after May 10

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2018

COLUMBIA (AP) South Carolina lawmakers are considering coming back both in May and June to deal with matters including bills dealing with the abandoned construction of two nuclear reactors and budget vetoes by the governor.

The House voted 110-0 on May 8 to approve a resolution allowing lawmakers to return to Columbia on May 23 and 24 to deal with the state’s $8 billion budget, bills involving the two nuclear plants no longer being built at the V.C. Summer site and bills in conference committees.

The resolution also allows lawmakers to return June 13 to June 15 to deal with the same items as well as the governor’s budget vetoes.

The resolution now goes to the Senate.

