Senators closer to allowing appointed school superintendent

COLUMBIA (AP) South Carolina senators have given tentative approval to allow voters to decide whether they should continue to elect the state superintendent of education or if the position should be appointed by the governor.

The Senate voted 26-6 on May 8 to approve the proposed constitutional amendment. They have to approve it by a two-thirds margin on a final vote to get the issue before voters in November. The proposal has passed the House.

Supporters say the proposal would allow governors to push their own education policies. Lawmakers would have to approve the appointment.

Critics said the resolution is a political move and the governor should not have that much authority.

If approved, the superintendent would not be appointed until 2023 or until the seat is vacant.

