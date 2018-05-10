Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Advocates for Disabled Persons – Home Inspections – Medication Administration Records (access required)

Administrative – Advocates for Disabled Persons – Home Inspections – Medication Administration Records (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno May 10, 2018

We improvidently granted a writ of certiorari to review our Court of Appeals’ decision (A review of S.C. Code Ann. §§ 43-33-310 to -400 (the statutes giving certain powers and duties to the plaintiff-nonprofit, which is designated as South Carolina’s protection and advocacy system for people with disabilities) indicates that, while the General Assembly gave ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo