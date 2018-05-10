Quantcast
By: Matt Chaney May 10, 2018

Orangeburg criminal defense attorney Virgin Johnson Jr. was appointed May 1 to serve as the city’s new municipal judge. Orangeburg City Council voted 5-2 to pick Johnson to replace Judge Barney Houser, who retired in January after 18 years on the bench The Times and Democrat reported. Johnson’s term will last for two years and he will ...

