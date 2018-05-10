Quantcast
Spartanburg magistrate receives Order of the Palmetto (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 10, 2018

A Spartanburg County magistrate judge who has served 45 years received the state’s highest honor May 7. Judge James B. Paslay was presented with the Order of the Palmetto at the Spartanburg County Delegation meeting, Go Upstate reported. The award was presented to Paslay by Sen. Glenn Reese, D-Inman, for his service to the state. Paslay has served ...

