County dropped from lawsuit involving South Carolina sheriff

GREENVILLE (AP) A woman who has sued a South Carolina sheriff has agreed to drop the county and county administrator from the claim.

A former employee of now-suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis had sued the sheriff, the sheriff’s department, the county and the county administrator last year, claiming she was sexually harassed and assaulted during an out-of-town trip.

The county and County Administrator Joe Kernell were dropped from the lawsuit May 9.

The woman’s lawsuit against Lewis and the sheriff’s department continues.

Lewis was charged with obstruction of justice and misconduct in office last month as part of a State Law Enforcement Division investigation that began after the woman accused Lewis of sexual assault.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him from office April 17 and appointed interim Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.

