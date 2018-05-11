Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – CGL – Cross-Claimants – Declaratory Judgment Action – Construction Defects (access required)

Insurance – CGL – Cross-Claimants – Declaratory Judgment Action – Construction Defects (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 11, 2018

An underlying lawsuit alleges construction defects against a subcontractor insured by the plaintiff-insurer. This action seeks a declaratory judgment that plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the subcontractor in the underlying action. The defendant-developers and general contractor – who have asserted crossclaims against the subcontractor in the underlying lawsuit – have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo