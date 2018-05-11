Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Verdict of $3.71M awarded for crash (access required)

By: David Donovan May 11, 2018

  The widow of a 49-year-old North Carolina man who was killed in a 2015 motorcycle accident in Conway has been awarded a $3.71 million wrongful death verdict against the U.S. government after a federal judge ruled that a U.S. Postal Service worker had caused the crash by negligently crossing into the path of a group ...

